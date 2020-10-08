"That fly is an American hero."

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris took the stage last night to face off—separated by Plexiglass dividers—for the Vice Presidential Debate. The two candidates were asked about the COVID-19 crisis, healthcare, the nature of the role of vice president, climate change, international trade with China, and abortion. The nation wasn't sure what to expect after last week's chaotic first presidential debate, but the Twitter-sphere lit up with its own reactions of outlandish moments from the night.

These New Yorkers came up quick with thoughts during the night.

Why is it that Mike Pence doesn’t seem to have to answer any of the questions asked of him in this debate? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

To commemorate spooky season, Mike Pence looks directly to camera and unified at last, America screamed in fear. Together. #VPDebate — nightmare on klemp st (@alisonklemp) October 8, 2020

I have to do a zoom comedy show after this. — Jim Tews (@jimtews) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence looks like a Race Bannon doll that has been left in the desert sun for about a month. #VPDebate2020 #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/XkB23fCTNm — Greg Young (@GregoireNYC) October 8, 2020

It took Disney forever to add Trump to the animatronic Hall of Presidents, which in hindsight was silly because they could have just added Pence on day one. #VPDebate — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) October 8, 2020

She talks to him the way I talk to my children when I'm angry but someone is watching — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) October 8, 2020

Tweeters across the country chimed in, too.

This debate is just as unwatchable as the last one, though in a refreshingly new way! — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) October 8, 2020

How about at future debates if a participant doesn’t answer a question the moderator could press a button that makes them fall into a pool of water. #Debates2020 — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) October 8, 2020

Um, the Vice President doesn’t seem like he noticed anything that took place in the last 9 months and he’s sort of like...the Vice President. #Debates2020 — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris looks like she's having fun.

Mike Pence looks like he's having Conjunctivitis.#VPDebate

— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 8, 2020

LMAO WHY DO WE STILL NEED TO ASK CANDIDATES IF THEY BELIEVE SCIENCE?! IT IS LITERALLY 2020. I HATE IT HERE #VPDebate — hannah chambers (@hanchambers) October 8, 2020

I still can’t get over the moment when Mike Pence said that he and Donald Trump have always been truthful to the American people... #VPDebate — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) October 8, 2020

Twitter erupted with love for Harris’ reactions to Pence as he consistently interrupted her during the debate and her side-eye and quick glances of disbelief back to him as he defended the Trump administration.

Kamala's face—I am screaming right now pic.twitter.com/QiKbhdwUR3 — Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) October 8, 2020

When Kamala said “IM SPEAKING” every single woman felt THAT — mackenzie (@87kenzie) October 8, 2020

Every muscle in Kamala's face is beating Mike Pence in this debate right now. — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) October 8, 2020

“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.” 👏👏👏 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 8, 2020

Then, when a fly landed in Mike Pence’s hair, Twitter again lost its mind.

I’m not saying he’s an alien but I never seen a bug sit so comfortably on anyone since Men In Black. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2020

I sent the fly.

- RBG — ken olin (@kenolin1) October 8, 2020

Give that fly a SAG Award. — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 8, 2020

That fly is an American hero. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 8, 2020

I haven’t loved a fly this much since David Cronenberg turned Jeff Goldblum into one. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) October 8, 2020

who is she pic.twitter.com/h4Rd9owvY8 — Ben PoltergHAIST (@bhaist) October 8, 2020

Merriam-Webster Dictionary even noted that “fly” began trending on their site.

📈 Trending on our site for quite possibly the first time:



'fly'#VPDebate — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2020

Within hours of the fly-spotting, someone had already created a Twitter account from the perspective of the fly that sat upon Mike Pence's head.

Everyone jealous because I got the best seat for the debate tonight. — Most Famous Fly (@MikePenceFly) October 8, 2020

Folks had a lot to say about the flimsy Plexiglass dividers that were put up at Senator Harris' request, which came after Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus days ago.

there are bodegas with better security than this I’m crying https://t.co/kadOfZJvNB — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) October 7, 2020

We protect salad bars better than this. https://t.co/Jvmw7CE7Ut — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 7, 2020

The bottom line? Do not forget to vote on November 3, 2020.

