Senator Kamala Harris
Photograph: Shutterstock

See the best Twitter reactions to the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

"That fly is an American hero."

By Collier Sutter Posted: Thursday October 8 2020, 2:25pm
Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris took the stage last night to face off—separated by Plexiglass dividers—for the Vice Presidential Debate. The two candidates were asked about the COVID-19 crisis,  healthcare, the nature of the role of vice president, climate change, international trade with China, and abortion. The nation wasn't sure what to expect after last week's chaotic first presidential debate, but the Twitter-sphere lit up with its own reactions of outlandish moments from the night.

These New Yorkers came up quick with thoughts during the night. 

Tweeters across the country chimed in, too. 

Kamala Harris looks like she's having fun.
Mike Pence looks like he's having Conjunctivitis.#VPDebate

Twitter erupted with love for Harris’ reactions to Pence as he consistently interrupted her during the debate and her side-eye and quick glances of disbelief back to him as he defended the Trump administration. 

Then, when a fly landed in Mike Pence’s hair, Twitter again lost its mind.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary even noted that “fly” began trending on their site.

Within hours of the fly-spotting, someone had already created a Twitter account from the perspective of the fly that sat upon Mike Pence's head.

Folks had a lot to say about the flimsy Plexiglass dividers that were put up at Senator Harris' request, which came after Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus days ago.

The bottom line? Do not forget to vote on November 3, 2020. 

