See the Inauguration Bernie meme in iconic NYC scenes

The internet just couldn't help itself.

Bernie Sanders has gifted us with the first meme of Joe Biden's presidency.

At yesterday's national shindig, Sanders stood out among expensive wool coats in his favorite Burton parka and handmade mittens. Trying to keep warm and social distance, he sat alone with his arms crossed—his mittens standing out more than ever. It was a mood.

It didn't take the internet long to photoshop their favorite Brooklynite into classic New York City scenes and situations.

Here are some of our favorites:

New York Nico takes Bernie on a tour of NYC

Playing chess in Washington Square Park

As a street vendor

Outside Harold & Maude Vintage

At Zabar's

Building the Empire State Building

Low-fi vibing on the Subway

and finally...Bern and the City

If you'd like to make one yourself, the PNG file is here:

Happy Inauguration I made you a zaydie Bernie sitting patiently in his folding chair transparent PNG https://t.co/x6xFMBlHX5 pic.twitter.com/TvpcpFAi8v — taber טבור (@taber) January 20, 2021

