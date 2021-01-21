See the Inauguration Bernie meme in iconic NYC scenes

[title]
Bernie Sanders has gifted us with the first meme of Joe Biden's presidency.
At yesterday's national shindig, Sanders stood out among expensive wool coats in his favorite Burton parka and handmade mittens. Trying to keep warm and social distance, he sat alone with his arms crossed—his mittens standing out more than ever. It was a mood.
It didn't take the internet long to photoshop their favorite Brooklynite into classic New York City scenes and situations.
Here are some of our favorites:
New York Nico takes Bernie on a tour of NYC
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Playing chess in Washington Square Park
January 20, 2021
As a street vendor
View this post on Instagram
Outside Harold & Maude Vintage
View this post on Instagram
At Zabar's
View this post on Instagram
Building the Empire State Building
View this post on Instagram
Low-fi vibing on the Subway
Quality content pic.twitter.com/j9wZiemigF— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 21, 2021
and finally...Bern and the City
Bern and the City #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/LYgfhL7Uc5— Jason Arthur (@BakesbyJason) January 20, 2021
If you'd like to make one yourself, the PNG file is here:
Happy Inauguration I made you a zaydie Bernie sitting patiently in his folding chair transparent PNG https://t.co/x6xFMBlHX5 pic.twitter.com/TvpcpFAi8v— taber טבור (@taber) January 20, 2021
