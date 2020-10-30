See the new misting plaza at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

It may be cold outside, but the park has a new water feature!

Flushing Meadows Corona Park is the coolest place in the city.

This week, the NYC Parks Department unveiled a new misting plaza at The Fountain of the Fairs, where the park's reflecting pool has been since the 1964 World's Fair. Specialized jets can now create a cooling cloud on summer days — and it looks pretty cool.

At the unveiling on Wednesday, city officials took a photo with the misters on and it looks like an album cover.

"Flushing Meadows Corona Park is a place where people from diverse communities from here and around the world gather with family, play soccer, enjoy nature, or meet their life partner like my parents did," Council Member Francisco Moya said. "Now visitors will count with a restored Fountain of the Fairs as part of their Instagrammable experiences in New York City."

Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Avila/NYC Parks

The $6.8 million project, financed by the Mayor's Office, keeps the Fountain of the Fairs' 1964 imprint and also adds new seating, a drinking fountain, updated plumbing and infrastructure, and new Art Deco pavement.

The Fountain of the Fairs was designed for the 1964 World's Fair and connects the iconic Unisphere to the Fountain of the Planets. The fountain was restored in 2000 but later fell into despair when Superstorm Sandy hit and flooded the area.

"The Fountain of the Fairs is an iconic symbol of the 1964 World’s Fair that keeps us connected to our city’s rich history," said Commissioner Mitchell Silver. "We’re thrilled to restore vibrancy to this historic site for the enjoyment of New Yorkers and visitors. Thanks to Mayor de Blasio’s investment, the revitalized Fountain of the Fairs will continue to serve as a symbol of Queens and place for peaceful respite for generations to come."

