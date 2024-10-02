See the Sistine Chapel up close and personal in NYC

New Yorkers itching to see the Sistine Chapel's ceiling painted by Michelangelo usually have to embark on an eight-and-a-half hour flight to Rome before finding their way to the Vatican City.

But, starting next Thursday, October 10, the special slice of history is going to land in Brooklyn by form of, you guessed it!, an immersive exhibit.

Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is touching down in Industry City through January 5, 2025, after stints in London, Shanghai, Toronto, Chicago, Vienna and other cities around the world.

The exhibition features 34 of the famous frescoes reproduced in precise detail with bold color and enhanced details to give visitors a fuller experience than they would get if they visited the Vatican, where the artwork towers a staggering 66 feet above the main floor and where details can get lost if you don't have hawk-like vision.

The experience will include free audio guided tours in multiple languages, allowing you to learn about the iconic masterpiece at your own pace.

"The Industry City community is a blend of traditional craftsmen, cutting-edge artists, and tech innovators, making this modern interpretation of the Sistine Chapel a perfect fit," said Jim Somoza, Managing Director at Industry City, in an official statement. "Industry City aims to offer exciting and accessible art experiences [to] New Yorkers, and this exhibition does just that."

The exhibition will be located at 7⁄8 building on the ground floor of 900 Third Avenue in Brooklyn and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10am until 7pm, with extended hours on Fridays from 10am until 8pm.

Tickets range from $22 to $26 with discounted pricing for seniors, children and students. To learn more and get your tickets, visit the official website.