New Yorkers may be known for reaching for the stars, but stargazing isn't a common New York City pastime. Blame all the light pollution and perhaps all the distractions on ground level. But observing and experiencing astronomy without leading the city is totally possible.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, is teaming up with the Amateur Astronomers Association (AAA) to bring guests a new and exciting experience in the sky. A group of expert astronomers at the AAA, a volunteer-run non-profit organization, will guide guests through an enchanting tour of the sky with state-of-the-art telescopes on SUMMIT’s outdoor terrace. The experience on the skyscraper’s 91st floor (1,000 feet above the sidewalk) will help guests witness celestial marvels, mysteries of distant galaxies and the wonders of the solar system. Or, you know, you may just see a cute constellation.

Events will be held throughout the summer, with next-day backups already booked for rain. The stargazing schedule starts on Wednesday, June 28, starting 8:30pm (Rain Date: June 29), and will continue the following Wednesday, July 26, starting 8:30pm (Rain Date: July 27), Wednesday, August 23, starting 8pm (Rain Date: August 24), Wednesday, September 20, starting 7pm (Rain Date: September 21); and Wednesday, October 25, starting 6pm (Rain Date: October 26).

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt opened in the fall of 2021, offering four rooms of unique immersive art installations spread out across three levels. After sunset, guests will experience AIR at NIGHT, the evening sound and light show designed by artist Kenzo Digital. As the city lights illuminate after dark, AIR at NIGHT transforms the space into a beacon of energy, color and illusion. New York residents are also entitled to a small ticket discount, knocking down the adult price from $42 to $37 a person. Guests are recommended to wear comfortable shoes (stilettos, work boots, cleats and other footwear that can damage flooring are not permitted) and dress knowing that the floors are transparent (pants or tights are recommended).

Want more stargazing? Columbia University offers astronomy programs all year round, including sidewalk astronomy in Harlem and a sci-fi film series that ends with telescope gazing, if the summer weather cooperates.