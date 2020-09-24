See thousands march across NYC to protest Breonna Taylor decision

Here are all the citywide demonstrations planned for this evening.

Thousands took to the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn on Wednesday night to protest racial injustice and police brutality following the Kentucky grand jury announcement that the grand jury declined to charge Louisville officers with murdering Breonna Taylor in her apartment on March 13.

In the case, a former detective was indicted on three counts of “wanton endangerment” or recklessly firing bullets that threatened the lives of three people who were next-door neighbors to Taylor.

The Taylor decision prompted protests nationwide in Louisville, Los Angeles, NYC, Atlanta, Detroit, Denver, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Seattle, Minneapolis, Washington DC, Dallas, Austin, Providence, Nashville, Charlotte, Chicago, Portland and more.

New York erupted last night with passion to see justice for Breonna Taylor and for countless others who have suffered at the hands of police brutality. Protests in NYC began around 7pm in two major locations—at the corner of 59th Street and 5th Avenue and at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Throughout the course of the night, demonstrators practiced their First Amendment rights, piling into plazas, marching the Manhattan Bridge and Williamsburg Bridge, and holding up banners with "No Justice, No Peace."

Tonight, Thursday, September 24, there are several confirmed demonstrations planned. Here are tips on how to prepare before you exercise your First Amendment rights. These are the following citywide events:

Brooklyn:

5pm—Justice for Breonna Taylor Protest at Maria Hernandez Park, Bushwick

7pm—Gathering at McCarren Park, Greenpoint

8:30pm—March and Ride for Breonna Taylor at Union Avenue/ Driggs Avenue

Manhattan:

5pm—Liberation Extravaganza at Stonewall (dress code: dress for a ball)

5pm—DefundNYPD March at George Washington Statue, Union Square

6pm—Art Protest for Breonna Taylor at Soldiers and Sailors Monument, 89th and Riverside

7pm—Gathering with Saira Pannu and Fiona Shuldiner at Carl Schurz

See powerful photos from last night's protests below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Organizer/Supporter Big Mike (@ourlivesmatternyc) on Sep 24, 2020 at 3:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram Sept 23rd, 2020 For Breonna Taylor #NoPeace A post shared by @ np_nyc on Sep 24, 2020 at 4:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram I may be next. A post shared by Chantaé Miller💜🇨🇲 (@chantaemiller) on Sep 24, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

