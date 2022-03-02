Serafina just opened a new European-style cafe

One of New York's favorite Italian restaurants is expanding with a new concept!

Café Serafina at 58th Street and Seventh Avenue near Carnegie Hall and Columbus Circle is the newest outpost by Serafina Restaurant Group, whose iconic yellow and white striped restaurants can be seen from the Upper East Side down to Tribeca.

The new 5000-square-foot cafe is inspired by traditional, all-day Italian cafes, but adds a modern twist. Starting at 7am, the cafe offers handmade pastries, light breakfast fare and Lavazza premium coffees and teas, plus espresso served in cookie shot glasses. Lunch brings Serafina's signature pasta, panini, sandwiches, Roman-style pizzas and seasonal salads. Evening hours bring Aperitivo and heartier fare like Italian branzino with fennel and couscous. Late night visitors can also dig into desserts, wines and beer.

A product of the panemic era, Café Serafina uses contactless ordering, via a counter service kiosk, tablet or QR code. The beautiful, sunny space features sunny pops of pink and yellows plus authentic frescoed floors imported from Italy, plus imported furniture and art curated by Pato Paez. It's envisioned as a place to linger and meet up, at any time of time.

"In Italy, the local café is where your day begins with your morning espresso, where you meet friends, share stories, grab lunch, enjoy tea-time. But also, the café is where you end your day over a dinner with a glass of wine or an aperitivo," says Fabio Granato, founder of Serafina Restaurant Group.

Café Serafina is currently open everyday until 9pm.

