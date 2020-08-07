Seven crazy images of Friday’s blackout in Manhattan and Queens

Thousands of New Yorkers were plunged into darkness early Friday morning when a power outage hit Upper Manhattan and Queens.

The blackout on the Upper West Side, Upper East Side and Harlem hit just after 5am and lasted less than an hour, but then Queens' Middle Village was hit an hour later, according to The New York Times. As of late Friday morning, there were 6,882 outages mostly in the outer boroughs.

The power outage was due to a glitch in Con Edison's transmission system that knocked out electricity to three of its networks, Gothamist says. Con Ed had still been working to turn the power back on to customers following Tropical Storm Isaias.

Affected Con Edison customers took to social media Friday morning to show the looming darkness that enveloped their neighborhoods.

View this post on Instagram It’s been a crazy summer. A post shared by Liz Fisher (@fizlisher) on Aug 7, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Here's a look at the moment the power goes out in upper Manhattan this morning at 5:17AM @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/39bcEkWJ4s — Jeremy Settle (@JeremySettle) August 7, 2020

Complete #blackout in NYC. I see people with flashlights inside their apartments, an emergency vehicle is idling nearby, and we’ve got a steady soft rain falling here. pic.twitter.com/uIPVoeeJuL — Upchurch (@Upchurc54601511) August 7, 2020

Let's just hope this is the only blackout we see. But of course, nothing surprises us anymore in 2020.

To see where outages currently exist, check out Con Ed's map.

Most popular on Time Out

- You can now rent a “backyard” on the waterfront at Pier 17

- The 8 rooftops now open with the best views of NYC

- Everything you need to know about the NYC quarantine checkpoints

- Free kayaking is now returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park

- A new Harlem restaurant has opened on one of the world’s smallest aircraft carriers

Share the story