Seven photos of a completely empty New York City during the coronavirus outbreak

It's a ghost town out there.
With many NYC companies asking employees to work from home and as its major venues and museums close up over coronavirus fears, the city's streets, subways and transportation hubs are creepily empty.
Take a look at some of our most-traveled spaces that are now eerily quiet.
Madison Square Park
Grand Central Terminal
Not too busy at Grand Central. . . . .#avlphotographer #instagood #bnw #bnwphotography #bnwphoto #bnw_life #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography #bnw_city #top_bnw #top_bnw_photo #bnw_greatshots #bnw_legit #bnw_demand #bnw_of_our_world #nycphoto #nyc #newyork #manhattan #nycphotography #foto_blackwhite #empty #emptynyc
Times Square
Port Authority
Coronavirus rush hour Port Authority 😷@panynj #coronavirusnyc @cbsnews @cnn @nbcnews
Queensbridge Plaza Subway Station
Queensbridge Plaza station eerily empty pic.twitter.com/aLT5YFFEWu— Jeanmarie Evelly (@JeanmarieEvelly) March 13, 2020
Subways
Not so rush hour in nyc pic.twitter.com/DTUA7u7JJ3— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) March 12, 2020
Manhattan
Okay, NYC 🌆 🍎 🗽 ... life must go on 💥. Classes are still “on” tonight for Cycle Shred 🚲 and tomorrow's spin class 🚲. We’re all doing our best to stay HEALTHY and to stay FIT during these very “strange” times. Wishing all of you well ❤️! . . . . . . . . . #feliciawalker #feliciasspinpage #fridayfeels #fridayvibes #weekendmode #letsgo #takecareofyourself #health #healthyhabits #stayhealthy #selfcare #nyc #nycsafe #nyclove #nycoach #nycity #iggotthis #igfitness #igfit #instamood #instafit #spring #springiscoming #springbreak