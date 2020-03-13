Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Seven photos of a completely empty New York City during the coronavirus outbreak
News / City Life

Seven photos of a completely empty New York City during the coronavirus outbreak

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Friday March 13 2020, 1:34pm

Photograph: Will Gleason

It's a ghost town out there.

With many NYC companies asking employees to work from home and as its major venues and museums close up over coronavirus fears, the city's streets, subways and transportation hubs are creepily empty.

Take a look at some of our most-traveled spaces that are now eerily quiet. 

Madison Square Park

Grand Central Terminal

Times Square

Port Authority

Coronavirus rush hour Port Authority 😷@panynj #coronavirusnyc @cbsnews @cnn @nbcnews

Queensbridge Plaza Subway Station

Subways

Manhattan

