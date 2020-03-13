Seven photos of a completely empty New York City during the coronavirus outbreak

It's a ghost town out there.

With many NYC companies asking employees to work from home and as its major venues and museums close up over coronavirus fears, the city's streets, subways and transportation hubs are creepily empty.

Take a look at some of our most-traveled spaces that are now eerily quiet.

Madison Square Park

Grand Central Terminal

Times Square

Port Authority

Queensbridge Plaza Subway Station

Queensbridge Plaza station eerily empty pic.twitter.com/aLT5YFFEWu — Jeanmarie Evelly (@JeanmarieEvelly) March 13, 2020

Subways

Not so rush hour in nyc pic.twitter.com/DTUA7u7JJ3 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) March 12, 2020

Manhattan