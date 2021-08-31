Shake Shack is collaborating with Milk Bar on a new line of shakes

New York culinary icons Shake Shack and Milk Bar are teaming up for a delicious collaboration: two limited-edition shakes. Offering a unique merging of both brands’ distinctive strengths, fans will be able to choose between the chocolate birthday cake shake and cornflake drizzle shake starting this week.

The shakes are the creative brainchild between executives, head chefs and bakers at Shake Shack and Milk Bar, two New York-born spots that have evolved into beloved nationwide brands. Ahead of their release, Shake Shack and Milk Bar broke down the recipes of their one-of-a-kind offerings:

Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake made with Milk Bar B’Day crumbs and Milk Bar B’Day frosting hand-spun with chocolate cake frozen custard

Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake made with Milk Bar Cornflake Crunch, hand-spun with vanilla frozen custard and topped with Milk Bar chocolate fudge drizzle and mini marshmallows

The shakes formally launch nationwide, and for pickup and delivery through Shake Shack’s website or app, starting Friday, September 3 through November 1. However, dedicated fans can use the Shack App to exclusively snag the limited-edition shakes starting Tuesday, August 31.



And if your birthday is coming up soon, you might be in luck. To celebrate the new collaboration, Shake Shack is giving away free shakes to lucky fans in honor of their birthdays. Every Friday in September, fans can head to Shake Shack’s Instagram Stories (@shakeshack), where they’ll use the B’Day Randomizer to select random calendar dates. If your birthday is selected, be one of the first 50 followers to slide into Shake Shack’s DMs, and they’ll send a discount code for a free shake via the Shack app.