Shark-monitoring drones are coming to New York beaches

They’ll be at Long Island, New York City and Westchester County beaches.

Photograph: Mike Groll for the Governor’s Office | Governor Kathy Hochul makes a shark safety announcement at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center in Wantagh.

Heading to the beach this summer? You might notice more drones than usual.

Following an increase in shark sightings at downstate beaches, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the implementation of new shark-monitoring drones across Long Island, New York City and Westchester County beaches. This is the latest measure in a series of shark safety efforts aimed at keeping beachgoers safe during their summer festivities.

Governor Hochul’s announcement came just in time for International Shark Awareness Day on July 14, which followed an increase in shark sightings over the Fourth of July weekend and beyond.

Photo: By Mike Groll

“As beachgoers are enjoying their summer in New York, spending time on some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, we have added this eye in the sky,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “These new drones will allow us to scan the water and help local governments across Long Island and New York City keep local beaches safe for all.”

Earlier this year, Governor Hochul increased drone, watercraft and helicopter shark monitoring by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) at Long Island State Park beaches ahead of the summer season.

This month’s measure increases the number of drones available for use at downstate beachfront municipalities up to 60. State Parks will also be covering the costs of necessary drone training and operation.

Photo: By Mike Groll

The new drones will keep an eye out for marine wildlife that threatens beachgoer safety, including sharks, fish they feed on, seals and diving birds.

When a shark sighting does occur, State Park beaches are required to halt all swimming and bathing activity for at least an hour after the latest sighting. During that time, lifeguards and Park staff and police monitor the waters on high alert. The Long Island Coastal Awareness Group is also notified to keep neighboring beaches safe.

Don’t take your chances with the sharks! Make sure to follow the Department of Environmental Conservation’s additional shark safety recommendations to keep yourself and your loved ones safe: