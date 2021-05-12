If you haven’t seen the highly addicting Showtime reality series Couples Therapy, the premise is basically this: Real-life NYC couples sit in the office of the extremely active listener Dr. Orna Guralnik and discover the underlying issues that are causing problems in their relationships.

If that sounds like a normal therapy session that’s pretty much because it is. The draw of the show is following the journey of these couples as they undergo effective, at times revelatory, therapy and seeing how their relationships change as a result. (It also provided a fascinating window into the problems NYC couples were facing during quarantine over the last year.)

Now, there’s a chance that you could be on the show! If it sounds crazy to you to have your filmed therapy sessions shown on television, that’s because it is. But hey, therapy is expensive in New York! And getting free therapy from a world-renowned therapist may be just enough of a draw for some people. Trust us: If you’ve seen the show, you know that the therapy is real. Also, the cameras are hidden so you can just pretend they’re not there.

You can apply to be on the show here by answering a few questions like how long you’ve been with your partner, your sexual orientation, ethnicity and why you’re seeking couples therapy. If you’re chosen, you’ll get 15-20 sessions for free that will be conducted in a Covid-safe office following CDC guidelines.