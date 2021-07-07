Shuka's long anticipated spinoff, Shukette, opens Friday

Our mouths have been watering for over two years waiting for the opening of Shuka's casual spinoff, Shukette, and it's finally happening!

This Friday, July 9, chef and partner Ayesha Nurdjaja and The Bowery Group, will open Shukette at 230 9th Avenue in Chelsea, with ample patio and sidewalk seating styled to match the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern menu.

Shukette's menu will be ever-changing, highly seasonal, and sourced locally and sustainably. The entire menu is organized playfully, starting with "When you dip, I dip, we rip" i.e. market-driven small plates like labneh with crispy squash blossoms or zucchini ganoush. The "Rip This" menu includes house-made breads, like lafa with za’atar or potato-stuffed gozleme, which are also the preferred utensils for dips and charcoal-grilled mains, like a crispy squid kebab with kalamata olives and preserved lemon or lamb gyro with pickle cabbage, tzatziki, and herbs. Plant-based options from "The Shuk" are also suitable for vegetarians and vegans, like summer cherries with garlic and serrano pepper or blistered shishitos with orange, ginger and sesame.

A variety of "accessories" including Shukkete pickles, tahini garlic, and toum can be added to any order. And "The Mic Drop" completes the meal—a labne soft-serve accompanied by berries, halva and hazelnuts.

Low ABV cocktails, as well as beer and wine will also be on Shukette's opening menu.

Shukette will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 5pm–11pm Reservations are currently open on Resy for the dining room and bar. Walk-ins will also be accomodated.