Siddiq Saunderson, star of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, shares his favorite Brooklyn spots

When its first season premiered two years ago, Wu-Tang: An American Saga provided a gripping, fictionalized account of the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan in early 1990s NYC. Paralleling the group’s formation with the height of the crack cocaine epidemic in the city, the show provided a powerful look at the unifying power of music and its relationship to crime.

With the NYC-centric show returning to Hulu on September 8 for Season Two, Time Out caught up with one of the stand-out actors from the show, Siddiq Saunderson, who depicts Dennis Coles aka Ghostface Killah, to get some of his go-to spots in Kings County.

Check them out below!

“Growing up Muslim, this was always the spot. You never had to worry about pork making its way into your fried rice, hence the name. Six chicken wings, well done, cut up. Shrimp fried rice. Ginger ale. My go-to to this day! Also, you can grab as much duck sauce as you want out of a box they leave on the counter… that really sets the tone.” 50 Fourth Ave., Boerum Hill

“I would always come here with my pops and brother on Sundays. This is where I learned about scratching, calling shots and talking sh*t. Cheap drinks from the bar, now that I’m older, and a couple rounds of pool at this lowkey spot will always be better than an industry event.” 308 Flatbush Ave., Prospect Heights

“A Black-owned bar that is dope as hell. DJs are normally spinnin’ exactly what you want to hear, drinks are strong and made by cool bartenders (tip ’em!) and you are going to connect with some beautiful people, specifically black and brown creatives. Lowkey some nights, but definitely a line on others—my favorite is jazz night.” 894 Broadway St., Bed-Stuy

“I remember when this location popped up in Brooklyn, and how happy I was. It’s definitely one of my favorite spots to get dessert or breakfast, depending on the time of day. My favorite doughnuts are the tres leches and the coconut cream—being Latino, they remind me of summers in Puerto Rico.” 245 Flatbush Ave., Prospect Heights

“I am a foodie. I take my food seriously and this is one of the best restaurants I’ve been to. I recommend the Fazzoletti with scallops and buratta; the Sticky Date Cake is one of the best things I’ve ever eaten. Dead serious! Go when you want to wine and dine somebody or if you want to wine and dine yourself!” 127 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn Heights