The Signature Center
Photograph: Signature Theatre CompanyThe Signature Center

Signature Theater postpones start of fall season

Annie Baker's drama Infinite Life was scheduled to premiere in October.

Written by
André Wheeler
Signature Theater, a prominent Off Broadway venue, has postponed its fall production of Annie Baker’s drama Infinite Life due to concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The announcement comes only a few weeks before a substantial number of other theater venues are set to reopen after months of closures, acting as a potential warning that the Delta variant could upend yet another major facet of New York’s rocky reopening. 

Infinite Life was scheduled to premiere October 5 at Signature Theater, but the venue changed course on Monday morning. “Due to ongoing health and safety concerns, we and Annie Baker have made the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming production of Infinite Life,” Signature Theater wrote in a statement. “We and Annie agree that this is the best choice for this show at this time.”

Signature did not share a new premiere date for the play in its statement. The next show scheduled on the venue’s fall slate is Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith. As of Monday afternoon, the show is still listed on Signature’s website as running through October 12-November 14. 

Over 10 Broadway shows, including box office hits like Hadestown, The Lion King and Wicked, are scheduled to return next month, after months of planning. All theatergoers will be required to provide proof of vaccination, in accordance with state and local rules.

