Six gorgeous photos of the New York City skyline

Chances are you haven't seen the city skyline in awhile.

Remember how the Empire State Building sparkles at night and how tall and glassy One World Trade is? Don't forget about the refracted light from all those buildings!

Photographer Richard Berenholtz is here to help you remember just how incredible our city's skyline is—from all angles.

Berenholtz, who has been photographing the changing city skyline for 35 years, is releasing a new book called Skylines of New York, which will give you serious pride for your city.

His photos are pretty awe-inducing. Take a look and get excited for when we can all get back out there and explore NYC once again.

Photograph: Courtesy Richard Berenholt

Photograph: Courtesy Richard Berenholt

Photograph: Courtesy Richard Berenholt

Photograph: Courtesy Richard Berenholt