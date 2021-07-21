Six things to know about visiting Yankee Stadium this summer

After last year's lackluster MLB semi-season (we don't get into it), New York City stadiums are open at full capacity for baseball spectators! After a quick stint as a vaccination site, Yankee Stadium is back in full swing, with a few pandemic-friendly changes to help keep guests and workers safe this season. Here's what to know before you go:

Yankee Stadium is fully cash-less this season

Don't worry about stopping at an ATM before the game—your paper's no good here! Unless you're planning on buying swag, snacks or water bottles from vendors outside the gates, you don't need cash. To keep transactions quick, all payments inside the stadium must be through a debit or credit card. If you don't have a credit or debit card, exchange cash at a "reverse ATM" inside the stadium, which will issue a MasterCard debit card in $1 denominations, which can be spent anywhere, even after you leave the game.

Vendors aren't walking through the stands

Hawking, or in-seat vending is paused this season, so expect to stand up and wait in line for your beer, peanuts and Cracker Jacks. Outside food is allowed in the stadium, if you want to BYO snacks and sealed water bottles, but expect longer than usual lines, due to the limited options (some vendors and food stands are also closed).

UberEats lets you pre-order concessions

The Yankees have teamed up with UberEats to let patrons pre-order from various concession stands, many of which will shut off their UberEats capacity when lines surge. Expect to wait for your food to be prepared, and then in line again to pick up your order. While this can be a shortcut, standing in line may be your quickest path to hot cheese fries.

Your condiment usage is limited

This may not be a big deal, but know that you won't be able to endlessly pump ketchup and hot sauce onto your hot dogs—the condiment stations are closed! Remember to ask for the condiments you want when your food is ready, or else you're pretty much out of luck.

Face masks are currently not required for the vaccinated

Currently, all fully vaccinated guests can go mask-free at Yankee Stadium, though masks are requested to be worn in bathrooms and other communal indoor locations. Kids over three who are not vaccinated are expected to wear a mask throughout the game, unless actively eating or drinking.

Laptops and tablets are still banned

Even as many of us continue to work remotely, leaving your tech at home is a necessity when visiting Yankee Stadium. Laptops and tablets are not allowed past security, so if you want to dial into that Zoom meeting from the bleachers, you better plan on using your phone (WiFi is available, though inconsistent, in the stadium)