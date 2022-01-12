Six ways to help the Bronx fire victims right now

More than 60 people were injured and displaced in the fire.

On Sunday morning, a fire ripped through a Bronx apartment building reportedly killing at least 17 people, including eight children, and injuring more than 60. The devastating blaze has also displaced families without their belongings.

The fire was "one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," Mayor Eric Adams said, according to NBC.

To help those affected families and victims, the Mayor's Fund to Advance NYC has set up a fundraiser you can donate to here.

"The fire in the Bronx is an unspeakable tragedy, but I promise New York City will be there to help our neighbors through it," Adams said on Monday. "Every dollar given to the Mayor's Fund will go directly to those affected by the fire. Please give if you can and together we will get through this."

Others have stepped up to help the victims through the tragedy, including the Gambian Youth Organization, which has set up a Gofundme and already raised more than $881,000 to be distributed to the families. You can donate to this fundraiser here.

If you'd like to donate items, officials are collecting physical donations of gift cards for transportation, meal delivery and laundry services at the following locations:

State Senator Gustavo Rivera’s office at 2432 Grand Concourse from 11am-6pm Monday through Thursday

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia’s office at 2175C Jerome Avenue from 10am-7pm Monday and Wednesday, and 9am-5pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Councilmember Oswald Feliz’s office at 573 East Fordham Road from 10am-4pm Monday through Thursday

The Bronx Democratic Party at 1534 Boone Avenue

The Salvation Army New York Division has also set up its own Bronx Fire Relief Fund you can contribute to by texting the word "bronxfire" (one word) to 41444 for a link to make a donation. The Salvation Army New York Division is working closely with nonprofit and government agencies to identify immediate and long-term needs to continue supporting the families affected.

Global Empowerment Mission and BStrong are supplying GEM Bstrong Visa cards through its Bstrong Twin Parks Bronx Residents Fund. According to its fundraiser, 100 percent of all funds donated will be distributed among affected residents to assist them with short-term cash for emergency essentials. You can donate here.

And if you'd like to offer your support in words, the Instagram account @Lovelettertonewyorkcity is asking for loving words or prayers it can share with the people of the Bronx. They'll be written on postcards and be included on donation bags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Letter To New York City 💌 (@lovelettertonewyorkcity)

Before you donate, consider reading up on Attorney General Letitia James' tips for charitable giving.