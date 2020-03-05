Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Sleep under the stars at these nearby NYC-area camping grounds
By Shaye Weaver Posted: Thursday March 5 2020, 12:37pm

You don't need to travel to the Adirondacks to get some peace and quiet—you can do that right here in and around New York City.

The Gateway National Recreation Area—an urban park with 27,000 acres spanning Sandy Hook, New Jersey, Brooklyn and Staten Island—has beaches and wildlife you can explore at your own pace, and booking has just opened for the season, and they're just $30 a night to book!

Sandy Hook is known for its beaches as well as the Fort Hancock and Sandy Hook Proving Ground National Historic Landmark and the country's oldest, continuously working lighthouse

Sandy Hook is reservable through September 5, 2020, starting with the first weekend in May.

The Gateway's Brooklyn campgrounds overlook Jamaica Bay from Floyd Bennet Field, which offers birding at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge nearby, hiking through forest, biking and historic tours of Fort Tilden.

It is currently available to book from May 15 through September 5.

From the Staten Island campground, you'll be able to get a spectacular view of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which is the longest vehicle suspension bridge in the U.S., the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline. You can also tour the various nearby Fort Hamilton and Fort Wadsworth if you want to venture out. 

You can currently book a stay here between May 22 and September 12.

Happy camping!

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Shaye Weaver, loves all things quirky and off-the-beaten path, and revels in knowing what New York City has to offer as a constantly changing landscape to explore. Shaye previously headed the Things to Do section at amNewYork and covered the Upper East Side for DNAinfo. She got her start covering news and lifestyle on the East End of Long Island. She lives in Astoria and is obsessed with taking photos and LARPs in her spare time.

