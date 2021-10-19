Sobre Masa expands its excellent tortilla shop to Bushwick

Finding a top notch tortilla in Brooklyn just got a lot easier, with the expansion of Sobre Masa. The Williamsburg pop-up tortilla factory opened in 2020 with imported Mexican heirloom corn, with which founder Zach Wangeman crafted excellent masa tortillas. Now, the popular tortilla factory turned full blown cafe, bar and restaurant is expanding to one of Brooklyn’s taco capitals, Bushwick.

Opening Tuesday, October 19, Sobre Masa Tortilleria will open its doors at 52 Harrison Place at 5pm. Walk ins are welcome nightly (except Sundays and Mondays) until midnight.

The new space features a tortilla factory that sells fresh, house-made tortillas alongside Mexican groceries and goods, a morning coffee shop with Oaxacan coffee and house-made Mexican pastries, as well as a taqueria vending a variety of traditional taco styles and cocktails highlighting Mexican spirits.



Melissa Hom

Menu highlights will include $5 tacos on fresh tortillas, in al pastor, bistec and cauliflower varieties. Other Oaxacan specialties include the costra, a crisp tortilla with cheese topped with your choice of pastor, bistec or cauliflower. A side of house made chips and made-to-order guac is also strongly encouraged. Craft cocktails include small batch Mexican spirits and infused liquors, like an epazote infused vermouth and olive bitters in the mezcal-based Papazote. Beer, wine and Mexican Coca Cola are also served.

Over 20,000 pounds of corn are stored throughout the space, plus shelves filled with packages of fresh-pressed tortillas, house-made salsas, spices, and Mexican goods available for purchase. Sobre Masa Tortilleria offers visitors a look into the tortilla making process.The coffee bar and shop overlook the glass-enclosed kitchen where the tortilla factory presses thousands of tortillas daily. Behind the factory, the space opens up to a 60-seat dining room anchored by a horseshoe-shaped bar beneath a bright skylight. On the ceiling is an installation of vibrant, hand-crafted kites by Oaxacan artist Francesco Toledo.