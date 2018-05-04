Some very naughty angels have invaded the Surrey Hotel rooftop garden

These little angels are not having a very precious moment.

In honor or this year’s religious Met Gala theme, the luxurious rooftop garden on top of Surrey Hotel is now home to some extremely cheeky cherubs. The hotel partnered with artist Jimmie Martin for the bad news angels, which can also be found throughout the hotel's lobby. While some of the feisty fellows are your run-of-the-mill, baby-with-wings variety, others are clearly inspired by fashion icons like Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld. Who knew heaven was so chic?

The swanky Upper East Side hotel joins Saks Fifth Avenue a few blocks south, which has been inspired by the upcoming “Heavenly Bodies” exhibition at The Met in a slightly more traditional manner. The department store debuted new windows on April 30 that serve as preview for the Costume Institute show with garments on display from Versace, Valentino, Dior, Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana.

“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" will be on view at The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters from May 10 until October 8. Pray you make it on a day when the line's not too long.

Photograph: Courtesy Will Ragozzino

Photograph: Courtesy Will Ragozzino

Photograph: Courtesy Will Ragozzino

Photograph: Courtesy Will Ragozzino

