New York is newly in bloom, and one Manhattan restaurant is following suit.

In honor of the Macy's annual Flower Show, Stella 34 Trattoria, the sixth floor restaurant atop Macy's Herald Square flagship, is offeringing a floral prix-fixe menu to celebrate the blooms.

On the three course menu are a plethora of floral options. The antipasti course starts with plates like duck rillettes in elderflower reduction, black olive bagna cuda with garden-fresh ingredients and burrata with hazelnut dukkah. Main course options include a verdant spring pea risotto with pecorino, nasturtium, largo and aged balsamic; pollo involtini with sun-dried tomatoes, Alfonso olives, pine nuts and spinach and a seasonal primavera pizza, Neapolitan style with lamb sausage, peas, spring onions, asparagus, pecorino, fresh mozzarella and a mint pesto sauce. For dessert, choose between panna cotta or tiramisu.

Special floral cocktails can also be added to the menu for $15. The Feeling Floral is a fresh combination of Botanist gin, elderflower, blood orange, lemon and tonic. And La Vie En Rose is made with rosé, elderflower, rose water, Chambord and rose petals.

Stella 34 Trattoria

The themed pre-fixe menu will run for $39 during Macy's Flower Show, which is open through Sunday, April 10.

Macy's Flower Show is an annual tradition known for bringing impressive floral arrangements to the enormous department store and its famed windows. This year, the floral designs focus on impact, energy, and bold modernism, immersing the public in radiant flowers, sharing their bold scents and colors. No tickets are required to enjoy the show.

Those who check out the florals on a Sunday can also enjoy on of Stella 34's drag brunches, with upcoming themes including Disney Villains and Madonna.