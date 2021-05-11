Step into a kaleidoscope at this immersive pop-up in Soho

Happy-Go-Lucky is back with eight themed rooms that'll transport you.

The days of Instagram-focused pop-ups with immersive photo ops are back.

Happy-Go-Lucky, a Soho pop-up art installation that first came to NYC back in 2018, is back in June with eight themed rooms including a brand new one called "The Kaleidoscope."

In this room, there are 360 degrees of digital screens that create a constantly shifting field of color and lighting effects around you. The colors change, shapes morph, and light shifts and spins inside the Kaleidoscope tunnel.

Over in "The Diamond Palace," mirrors reflect lights and colors, turning the entire room into what it might look like if you were inside a diamond. In the "Silver Ocean" room, a giant, highly reflective shell is surrounded by projections of ocean waves. Other rooms include "The Illusion," "The Infinite," "Petrichor," "Conch Flowers" and "The Magical Forest" among other smaller installations across the space.

The event space, which Sunnyhues Entertainment has produced, is meant to evoke the warm fuzzies, so prepare to radiate sunshine and happiness in your photos.

Happy-Go-Lucky opens at 107 Grand Street on June 23 and will run through August 18. Tickets are $31 on Monday-Thursday and $35 on the weekends, Friday-Sunday.