New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Happy-Go-Lucky
Photograph: Courtesy Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit

Step into a kaleidoscope at this immersive pop-up in Soho

Happy-Go-Lucky is back with eight themed rooms that'll transport you.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

The days of Instagram-focused pop-ups with immersive photo ops are back.

Happy-Go-Lucky, a Soho pop-up art installation that first came to NYC back in 2018, is back in June with eight themed rooms including a brand new one called "The Kaleidoscope."

In this room, there are 360 degrees of digital screens that create a constantly shifting field of color and lighting effects around you. The colors change, shapes morph, and light shifts and spins inside the Kaleidoscope tunnel.

Over in "The Diamond Palace," mirrors reflect lights and colors, turning the entire room into what it might look like if you were inside a diamond. In the "Silver Ocean" room, a giant, highly reflective shell is surrounded by projections of ocean waves. Other rooms include "The Illusion," "The Infinite," "Petrichor," "Conch Flowers" and "The Magical Forest" among other smaller installations across the space.

Happy-Go-Lucky
Photograph: Courtesy Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit
Happy-Go-Lucky
Photograph: Courtesy Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit
Happy-Go-Lucky
Photograph: Courtesy Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit

The event space, which Sunnyhues Entertainment has produced, is meant to evoke the warm fuzzies, so prepare to radiate sunshine and happiness in your photos.

Happy-Go-Lucky opens at 107 Grand Street on June 23 and will run through August 18. Tickets are $31 on Monday-Thursday and $35 on the weekends, Friday-Sunday.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.