Step into Van Gogh’s paintings at this immersive exhibition coming to NYC

MoMA’s getting some competition this summer!

2021 is shaping up to be the Summer of Van Gogh (but in a fun way) with not just one, but two separate immersive Van Gogh experiences coming to the city. In addition to Immersive Van Gogh, tickets are also currently on sale for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. (If you’re reading this, invest in a sunflower farm stat!)

The upcoming experience fills a 20,000-square-foot space with mesmerizing lights, captivating music and, of course, detailed projections of the works of one of the world’s most famous artists that completely surround you as if a witch has trapped you in a painting.

In addition to those eye-catching floor-to-ceiling projections, the experience also includes separate galleries providing more information on Van Gogh’s life, his technique and his influence—making this not just an insta-ready outing but an educational one as well. (It goes without saying that it would be a perfect thing to bring your kids to!) An on-site, ten-minute-long virtual reality experience takes you on a journey of “a day in the life of the artist.”

So much has changed when it comes to culture in the city, but immersive experiences seem to be as popular as ever. One might argue that more people are seeking out these escapes from their more cloistered day-to-day lives, but perhaps we’ve all just grown even more accustomed to mediated experiences. Either way, it appears they’re here to stay.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is set to open (at a still to be announced location) in NYC this June and tickets are now on sale.

