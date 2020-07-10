Street fairs are officially banned in NYC for summer

Open streets will be reserved for restaurants to have outdoor dining space.

New York’s bustling street fairs, known for their offerings of live music, great grub and vintage shopping, are officially banned for summer.

The city announced it's putting a pause on major public gatherings now through the end of September.

“No, we don’t need big events anytime soon,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on CNN. “We’ve had a lot of success making New York City healthier and we’ve got to stick to that plan.”

“The kinds of gatherings we’re used to—the parades, the fairs—we just can’t have that while we’re focusing on health right now,” he added.

Frolicking through street fairs is off limits this summer so pedestrians can properly social distance and restaurants can facilitate outdoor dining safely.

In the attempt to “prioritize open spaces for public use,” officials will not issue any permits for events through September 30 that might interfere with the city’s ‘Open Streets’ or ‘Open Restaurants’ programs.

“As New York has begun its reopening process, accessible open spaces are more important than ever,” de Blasio said. “While it pains me to call off some of the city’s beloved events, our focus now must be the prioritization of city space for public use and the continuation of social distancing.”

The major event cancellations include outdoor concerts like Governors Ball and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, and big parades like the Dominican Day Parade in midtown Manhattan, the West Indian-American Day Carnival in Brooklyn and the San Gennaro festival that stretches through Little Italy.

