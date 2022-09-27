New York
Great Pupkin Dog Costume Contest
Photograph: Courtesy Jasmin Chang

Strut Your Mutt returns to McCarren Park this October

It's the season to see cute dogs in costumes all over NYC!

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Ah, fall in New York. The crisp weather! Autumnal foliage! Apple cider doughnuts at the greenmarket! And of course, cute dogs in costumes all over the city.

As spooky season creeps up, New York's signature howl-o-ween events are returning, so pandemic pups can show off their best Halloween looks. For treats, of course.

For the sixth year, Strut Your Mutt is returning to McCarren Park on Sunday, October 30. Organized and led by Queens-based Korean K9 Rescue, the event will kick off at the McCarren Greenmarket (conveniently adjacent to the dog runs at North 12th St. and Union Ave.) at 11:30am, with a pack walk around the park to show off all the dog costumes.

The parade will conclude at a Howl-O-Ween party complete with a free digital photo booth for pup portraits with The Ways of The Dog, plus swag bags, food, drinks and more. Dogs can compete in a costume contest to win two round-trip tickets from JetBlue (dog fare not included) or gift cards donated by NYC Pet for runners up. 

Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade 2013
Taso HountasTompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade 2013

Tickets for the Strut Your Mutt fundraiser, through Best Friends Animal Society, are $35 per human. Funds will be donated to Korean K9's year-long Unchain Me, Korea campaign. Want a best friend to dress up? Korean K9 is also hosting adoption events every weekend in October.

Can't wait until pre-Halloween to see dogs in their spooky duds? Tompkins Square Park's 32nd Annual Dog Festival will be held on Saturday, October 22, with more details to be announced soon, and plenty of cool costumes promised.  

And in Fort Greene, the Great Pupkin Annual Dog Costume Contest will be held on Saturday, October 29, with a rain date on Sunday, October 30. Registration opens on Friday, September 30.   

We're so ready to see all the city dogs serving looks.

