Stuff your face with cannoli, mozzarella, sandwiches and more at Ferragosto 2023

The annual festival is back in The Bronx this September.

Summer isn't over until you've overeaten at the last food festival.

Following Labor Day weekend, Arthur Avenue’s annual Ferragosto Festival is back in The Bronx, for one day only, on Sunday, September 10.

While Ferragosto, an Italian holiday with plenty of food and celebrations, is celebrated in Italy on August 15, The Bronx’s Little Italy takes New Yorkers’ vacation schedules and disdain for humidity into account and has hosted the celebration in September since the late ’90s.

Every year, the Sunday after Labor Day brings a festival celebrating Italian cuisine, culture, and entertainment to Arthur Avenue between East 187th Street and Crescent Avenue. Running from noon to 6pm, the afternoon festival is a great way to taste and support local small businesses including the beloved Artuso Pastry Shop, Calabria Pork Store, Cerini Coffee & Gifts, DUA Gourmet Market, Enzo’s of Arthur Avenue, La Casa Grande Cigars, Marie’s Fresh Roasted Coffee & Gifts, Mario’s Restaurant, Pasquale’s Rigoletto Restaurant, Teitel Brothers, Zero Otto Nove, and many more.

Photograph: courtesy of Little Italy in the Bronx

Expect plates overflowing with pasta, fresh-out-of-the-oven pizzas, overstuffed sandwiches on homemade bread, meatballs galore, fried-to-order zeppole, freshly filled cannoli, Italian pastries and much more. Local shops will also be open to browse and shop if you want to bring home some souvenirs like imported Italian pasta and specialty olive oils. Bring a group so you can strategize waiting in line, sharing plates, and tasting the most Arthur Ave. has to offer. Also, bring cash.

Those driving out can also take advantage of $10 parking at Fordham University and ride a free shuttle right to the festival. Entry to the festival is free for all.