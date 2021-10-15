New York
Ample Hills
Kathryn Sheldon

'Succession'-themed ice cream is coming to NYC

Boar on the Floor has been turned into a pint.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
The only thing almost as good as that first lick of a fresh scoop of ice cream is watching the first few minutes of your favorite show when a new season debuts. Well, this New York creamery is letting you experience two of life's greatest pleasures at the same time.

In honor of Succession returning to HBO for its third season premiere this weekend, Ample Hills Creamery is adding a new flavor inspired by the show. The quirky ice cream brand is known for doing pop culture inspired scoops, with past themes including flavors inspired by the Star Wars franchise, Gilmore Girls's Rory and Lorelai, the Royal Wedding, Presidential candidates, Mickey Mouse's Birthday and many more.
Ample Hills' first "Succession" flavor will be called S'more on the Floor, inspired by the iconic "Boar on the Floor" scene from the third episode in Season Two. The ice cream is milk chocolate marshmallow with marshmallow scotch swirls, chocolate-dipped graham cracker cookies and chocolate Greg sprinkles.
The flavor officially launches tomorrow, Saturday, October 16, with pre-orders available for nationwide shipping. S'more on the Floor will be in all ten of Ample Hills local scoop shops. The name and ingredients were crowd-sourced by Ample Hills fans over an instagram contest last month. 
The brand's longtime creative director, Lauren Kaelin, has also created a special illustration for the S'more on the Floor pints, if you're into collecting limited-edition HBO-themed items or ice cream memorabilia.
"Our team loves Succession!," says Kaelin. "Following our longstanding tradition of making pop-culture-inspired ice cream, it made sense for us to think about a special flavor for the much anticipated third season of the show. We asked our fans to help us name it and come up with the ingredients."
Ample Hills
Lauren Kaelin

