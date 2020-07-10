Summerly, the Hoxton's panoramic rooftop, reopens this weekend

We all can’t be vacationing on the beach right now—but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a summery escape in the middle of NYC.

Summerly, the Hoxton's panoramic rooftop bar and restaurant, is officially reopening this weekend for all your escapist needs.

With food inspired by New England coastal dining, you can snack on a lobster roll, shrimp tacos, or a lobster caesar and pretend you're on some form of a holiday in the middle of Williamsburg. Find their 2020 menu here.

Watch the sun go down and catch sweet views of the East River, over a drink from their summer-friendly cocktail list with choices like the Takeover (rum, water melon, mint and lime), Concrete Jungle (bourbon, cacao, pineapple, creme de bana ne, cinnamon and lemon), or Sunset Smoke (mezcal, grapefruit , aperol, lillet rouge, sfumato and soda).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summerly (@summerlybk) on Jul 9, 2020 at 8:58am PDT

They are encouraging visitors to make reservations, but walk-ins are also welcomed. Summerly will be open Wednesday through Sundays from 4 to 11pm.

Klein's, the Hoxton's French-style open-kitchen restaurant is also reopening their outdoor courtyard for wine, beer and eats this Saturday at 4pm.

