Sweat all over Manhattan at an all-day fitness studio crawl next month

You know that one friend that’s always talking about how tired they are from SoulCycle or Barry’s Bootcamp in a way that you know is just to get you to congratulate them for making it to a fitness class? Well, get ready to wipe that smug sweaty smile off their face with this all-day event coming to NYC next month offering not one, not two but a whole afternoon of boutique fitness classes. “Oh, you made it to spin today, Liz? That’s cool. Because I’ve been sweating my ass off for the last FOUR-AND-A-HALF HOURS.”

SweatCon Rally, which calls itself “a bar crawl but with boutique fitness studios” (so, like, the opposite of a bar crawl) is coming to New York on May 12 after being held in Boston for the last two years. The day-long event starts at noon with a two-hour kick-off party with a DryBar braid bar, Sweetgreen salad bar, juice bar by Neo Juicery, 360 photo booth and DJ.

After that, you’ll head out to complete three thirtyminute classes at three different studios back-to-back-to-back. You can customize your workout lineup with options including Y7, SWERVE, Neo U, CorePower Yoga, Exhale and EverybodyFights. Check out the video below to get more of a sense of the event and you can buy tickets to the calorie-burnin’ bash here.

