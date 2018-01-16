Take a candlelight tour of The Catacombs beneath Old St Patrick's Cathedral

Looking for a unique first date? How about a dark descent into some Catacombs? “Into: live music, trying new things and foreboding stone reminders of our inevitable demise. Send pics.”

Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Soho is now offering candlelit tours of the previously off-limits underground crypts where you can explore more than 200 years of city history. You can register for one of the evening tours on Airbnb for just $35. Just figure out a date that works for both of you guys.

The Catacombs occupy a space that was originally purchased by the Catholic church to be a cemetery. By the middle of the 19th century, burials in Manhattan were outlawed, but that didn’t stop the dead bodies from coming! Since then, captains of industry, merchants and prominent bankers were placed in hermetically sealed vaults and coffins within the crypt—including General Thomas Eckert, an important figure in the U.S. Civil War.

Learn about the rest of the Catacomb’s long-term residents, as well as the historic church directly above it, on the 90-minute tour.

