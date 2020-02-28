Take a look inside Bushwick's new over-the-top karaoke discotheque

A glowing LED light above a doorway that reads “heaven is a place on earth with u” marks the entrance of Bushwick's new nightlife addition, Heaven or Las Vegas. The vibrant karaoke bar and discotheque, stashed just blocks from the bustling Jefferson Street L stop, comes from the team behind Mood Ring, the queer-friendly hotspot a few streets away.

The new haunt, named after a song by Scottish alt-rock band Cocteau Twins, is full of kitschy angel-devil surprises, Chinese-inspired details (influenced by the style of two film Chinese directors Jia Zhangke and Bi Gan) and plenty of color. From Sunday to Wednesdays, you can grab the mic for free karaoke or pull up for dance parties spanning disco, hip-hop and R&B on weekends.

In the main room, a massive, glowing smiley face grins behind the bar, a TV in the middle displays karaoke lyrics, and objects like fuzzy lamps, a multicolored ice cream cone and a stuffed Pikachu hang from the ceiling. Beams of light flitter on doodle-y murals (by artist Emma Dold) that wrap the walls.

Leaning into its karaoke bar energy, Heaven or Las Vegas's menu is stacked with beverages named after popular karaoke songs like a mezcal drink called "Confessions, Pt. II"—a nod to Usher's 2003 jam—every night of the week.

Follow the pulsing music, and you’ll find another room for dancing that's awash in neon red light and overloaded with fog.

In the corner sits an elevated DJ booth with angel wings and devil horns on its front, and a glowing halo above it—all ideated by designer Safwat Riad. On a recent Saturday when we stopped by, a DJ worked the room with up-tempo club bangers like Peggy Gou’s "Han Pan" and SOPHIE’s "VYZEE."

Like Mood Ring, Heaven or Las Vegas draws a varied and diverse 20-something group and provides a safe space for the queer community. Whether you head in to flaunt your vocal abilities on a weekday or to dance until late amid their hazy dance floor, you can expect to party most nights with a full house— and no cover.

Heaven or Las Vegas is located at 4 Irving Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237.