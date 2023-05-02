New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tiffany & Co
Tiffany & Co

Take a look inside the lavish new Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship store

The iconic Landmark first opened in 1940.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

The iconic and lovely Tiffany & Co. is back open on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. And The Landmark, as it’s now been dubbed, has perhaps never been chicer, spiffier or more expensive. Custom artwork, never-before-seen jewels and immersive displays define the newly restored landmark, which stands as one of the city’s largest retail stores at 100,000 square feet.   

“The reopening of the iconic Fifth Avenue Landmark is a major milestone for our house,” said Anthony Ledru, Tiffany & Co.’s president and CEO. “Symbolic of a new era for Tiffany & Co., the Landmark is much more than a jewelry store—it is a cultural hub with an exquisite showcase of architecture and superior hospitality, as well as cutting-edge art and design. It sets a new bar for luxury retail on a global scale.”

RECOMMENDED: See inside the American Museum of Natural History’s massive new expansion

When you enter the 10-story shop, you’ll be greeted by an expansive main floor of jewelry cases illuminated by an innovative skylight, a ceiling installation almost as long as the room.

New video walls project sweeping views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline when turned on and serve as mirrors when turned off. Wood parquet flooring throughout the building harkens back to the original 1940s design.

A new Tiffany & Co. clock, inspired by the original Atlas statue and clock, is also on the ground level. Between floors 3 and 8, guests can also ascend a sculptural spiral staircase with undulating transparent balustrades adorned with rock crystal, inspired by Elsa Peretti. 

Tiffany & Co
Tiffany & CoThe new spiral staircase at Tiffany & Co
Tiffany & Co. Landmark interior
Photograph: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co. Landmark interior
Photograph: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co. Landmark interior
Photograph: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co. Landmark interior
Photograph: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

You don’t have to buy anything or even pretend to browse to enjoy The Landmark: Museum and exhibition spaces on the eighth and ninth floors offer a rotation of exhibits and experiences, free to the public. 

Perhaps most appealing to Holly Golightly fans will be the soon-to-open renovated Blue Box Cafe, now overseen by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud. 

The Landmark is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-8pm and Sundays from 11am-7pm. In-store and virtual appointments are available for diamond consultations, gifting expertise, cleaning, repairs and more.  

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.