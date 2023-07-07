Take a Taylor Swift themed boat ride on the NYC Ferry tonight

The "Enchanted" route will kick off at 8:14 pm at Pier 11 and ride long the East River.

Swifties, you already know what day it is. "Speak Now, Taylor's Version", a re-recording of the popular 2010 album, will drop at some time on July 7, and fans around the city are waiting for it.

In honor of the occasion, New York's most romantic mode of transportation, the NYC Ferry, is hosting a special themed ride.

The "Ferry Enchanted Sunset Ride" will kick off on Friday night on the East River Route ferry route leaving Wall Street/Pier 11 at 8:14pm. Limited special edition t-shirts ("In my Ferry Era" and "Meet Me On The Ferry" are a few of the designs) and enchanted ferry stickers will be given out for free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On the ride, the ferry will play "Speak Now, Taylor's Version" on the inner and top deck throughout the route. All drinks at the snack bar will be $1 off in honor of the listening party.

Passengers are welcome to ride for a portion of the route, which continues to DUMBO, South Williamsburg, North Williamsburg and Hunter's Point South, at which point all riders will have to exit and re-board with a new ticket for the Hunter's Point South departure back to 34th St. at 9:02pm. The ride will end in South Williamsburg at 9:30pm.

Tonight's sunset is at 8:30pm, so the ride will indeed be super scenic and photo worthy.

A one-way pass on the NYC Ferry costs $4, but a 10-pack goes for $27.50 (that's $2.75 a ride). Ferry lines over the summer can get pretty long, and not everyone is guaranteed a space on the boat, but not that lining up early is prohibited by the ferry operators (try to get to the pier around an hour before, just to be safe).

Let's just hope the album drops before midnight this time. If you miss the ride, a second Enchanted Ferry route was just added on Tuesday, July 11, also departing at 8:14 pm from Pier 11 and following the same route. Passengers are encouraged to get on and off along the way.