Take a virtual tour of the city with the New York Landmarks Conservancy

If you've been waiting for tourists to clear out before visiting some of New York City's major landmarks, but you're now finding that you couldn't go even if you wanted to, don't worry. The New York Landmarks Conservancy has a catalogue of video tours that you can play from your couch.

The Tourist in Your Own Town series can help you discover NYC's gems, including its parks, sacred sites, colonial landmarks, historic houses, museums and skyscrapers. Conservancy President Peg Breen is your tour guide to places like Governors Island, the New York Botanical Garden, St. Paul's Chapel, Wave Hill, the Alice Austen House, the Fraunces Tavern Museum and many more. Breen not only shows you around each spot but touches on the history and significance of each place so you can get a deeper understanding of your city.

Discover more on nylandmarks.org or head over to its YouTube page to choose your tour.