News / City Life

Terrifying blue light over Queens caused by Con Ed explosion

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday December 27 2018, 10:31pm

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gino Cafarelli (@ginocafarelli) on

If you live in Queens or happen to have a killer view of the East River from your apartment (can we come over sometime?) then you may have noticed the horrifying neon blue light illuminating the night's sky around 9:15pm.

This writer's first thought? Alien invasion! Because 2018 couldn't get any worse. But, no, this does not appear to be the work of extraterrestrials. According to the NYPD, the bright lights were the result of a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. (Though, to be fair, if it actually was aliens that's exactly what they'd say.)  


New Yorkers immediately posted images and videos of the horrifying sight on Twitter and Instagram. During the light show, locals in Astoria could also hear an incessant buzzing coming from outdoor electrical wires and telephone poles.

Updates regarding the explosion and power outages in the surrounding area are still developing. 

But in terms of current outages, it appears LaGuardia Airport has lost power which should result in a pretty rough night of holiday travel delays. 

You can check Con Ed's official page for power outages for the most up-to-date information.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 1316 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest