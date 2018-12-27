Terrifying blue light over Queens caused by Con Ed explosion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino Cafarelli (@ginocafarelli) on Dec 27, 2018 at 6:56pm PST

If you live in Queens or happen to have a killer view of the East River from your apartment (can we come over sometime?) then you may have noticed the horrifying neon blue light illuminating the night's sky around 9:15pm.

BREAKING: Per Mayor’s Office - blown transformer at Queens Con-Ed facility. Scattered power outages, including LaGuardia Airport. 1st photo credit Jordan Paskoff from Fort Lee, NJ. 2nd photo credit Paddy D from Newark Airport. pic.twitter.com/4Jfs3nwmpw — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 28, 2018





This writer's first thought? Alien invasion! Because 2018 couldn't get any worse. But, no, this does not appear to be the work of extraterrestrials. According to the NYPD, the bright lights were the result of a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. (Though, to be fair, if it actually was aliens that's exactly what they'd say.)

ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available. Follow @fdny, @NYPD114pct and @conedison. pic.twitter.com/fdzQKs1wVV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018



New Yorkers immediately posted images and videos of the horrifying sight on Twitter and Instagram. During the light show, locals in Astoria could also hear an incessant buzzing coming from outdoor electrical wires and telephone poles.

Updates regarding the explosion and power outages in the surrounding area are still developing.

We're working with the @FDNY to respond a substation fire in Astoria and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. AQ — Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018

But in terms of current outages, it appears LaGuardia Airport has lost power which should result in a pretty rough night of holiday travel delays.

The entire LaGuardia airport has lost power. This is gonna be an interesting night. — Brontosaurus (@bron629) December 28, 2018

Due to a power failure at #LGA, please allow extra time when coming to the airport. [25] — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) December 28, 2018

You can check Con Ed's official page for power outages for the most up-to-date information.