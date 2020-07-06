The 9/11 Memorial has reopened to the public

The national September 11 Memorial, located at the site of the fallen towers in Lower Manhattan, has officially reopened to the public. The memorial has been closed off since mid-March due to the coronavirus.

To honor the firefighters, officers and victims who lost their lives during the horrific act of terrorism, visitors will need to follow new safety measures put in place, such as social distancing.

"All visitors to the Memorial will be required to wear masks, and those who are not feeling well are advised to stay home," a message from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum says. "Social distancing will be enforced. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be located throughout the plaza. Please use hand sanitizer after touching the Memorial names panels."

On the Fourth of July, when the memorial officially reopened, Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, and others headed to the site for a moment of silence. Three bagpipers played as American flags were placed around the Survivor Tree to honor those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly, 9/11 survivors.

"As we recognize our independence and honor our freedoms, and those who protect them, the opening of the 9/11 Memorial symbolizes how we as a country can endure, persevere, come together, and rebuild even after living through dark and uncertain times," 9/11 Memorial & Museum Board Chairman Michael R. Bloomberg said. "The 9/11 Memorial is a beacon of hope as this city recovers from a health crisis, and it will provide inspiration to many around the world."

The accompanying museum will remain closed for now. Hours at the outdoor memorial will be 1 to 8 pm.

