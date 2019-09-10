The 9/11 tribute lights will illuminate NYC tomorrow

This year marks the 18th anniversary of the Sept 11th attacks and, as in past years, the annual tribute installation Tribute in Light will once again appear over Lower Manhattan to honor the legacy of those lost in the largest U.S. terrorist attack to date.

The Tribute in Light, produced by the Municipal Art Society of New York, first debuted in March 2002 just six months after the attacks of Sept 11th. Originally set up in a vacant lot across from Ground Zero, the public art installation is now assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial site. Look out for the illuminating beams, set to appear from dusk on Sept 11 until dawn on Sept 12.

While the city holds the official memorial service every year at Memorial Plaza, this glowing tribute has become an iconic symbol for those everywhere to reflect and remember the victims of the attacks. On a clear enough night, the beams which consist of eighty-eight 7,000-watt light bulbs can be seen up to four miles into the sky and from a 60-mile radius.

For optimal views, go to Washington Square and Union Square parks in Manhattan, Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens, Brooklyn Bridge Park and the Staten Island Ferry Terminal. The beams can also be seen as far east as Suffolk County in Long Island and as far south as Trenton, New Jersey.

To honor and commemorate this year's anniversary, check out our guide to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.