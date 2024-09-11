The Amazing Maize Maze is back and it looks like a butterfly

One of the drawbacks of living in a big city like New York is that it's not always easy to take part in quintessential, wholesome autumn activities like apple picking or hayrides.

But New Yorkers should consider themselves lucky because despite not having easy access to nature, there's actually a corn maize in Queens that's relatively accessible and will help you fully live out your rural fall fantasies.

The iconic Amazing Maize Maze is back at the Queens County Farm Museum and is made up of three acres of giant corn stalks. The journey begins with a "Stalk Talk," where a staff member will brief you on how to find clues, solve puzzles and eventually find your way to Victory Bridge.

Each year, the maze's shape changes and this year's maze is in the shape of a Monarch butterfly, a species that starts their life cycle on the farm's milkweed plants before they migrate nearly 3,000 miles to Mexico every year. Unfortunately, the Monarch butterfly population has decreased by about 90% in the past 20 years, in large part because of the decline of milkweed, which is the Monarch caterpillar's main source of food, per the Oceanside Conservation Trust of Casco Bay. The maze is not only a fun family activity this year, but also an homage to a threatened species that we should all protect.

Getting through the maze can take anywhere between 20 and 40 minutes, if last year was a measure to go by. Once you're done with the maze, Queens County Farm Museum also happens to offer hayrides that take you across the 46 acre property for $6 per person. You can also see a variety of animals on the farm, including sheep, goats, pigs and even alpacas.

You can visit the Amazing Maize Maze every Friday through Sunday until October 26. The maze will be open on Fridays from 2pm until 5:30pm, with last entry being at 5pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am until 4:30pm, with last entry being at 4pm.

The easiest way to get to the maze is by car and the Queens County Farm Museum offers free parking on site for visitors. If you can't take a car, the farm is accessible via MTA buses Q46, QM6 and Q36.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-11. Entry is free for children under 3 years old. Online tickets are required before you visit and you can get them through their website.