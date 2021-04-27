The New York Philharmonic will perform on three nights this June.

A concert series set to return to NYC this summer will be held in a very unusual place: Green-Wood Cemetery.

The unique setting will be home to the third season of The Angel’s Share, a series produced by Death Of Classical in partnership with Green-Wood. The non-profit has the very specific (and very cool!) mission of producing classical music and opera performances in crypts, catacombs and cemeteries.

“The Angel’s Share,” takes its name from the distiller’s term for whiskey that evaporates in the barrel while it’s maturing. In addition to its spectral connotations, it also works for this particular series as performances are preceded by 30-minute whisky tastings.

Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Condon

You can check out this season’s recently announced full lineup of performances here. Perhaps most notably, the kickoff event on June 3, 4 and 5 called “Hymn to the City,” will bring the New York Philharmonic to the cemetery for a sprawling, immersive event.

Attendees will be taken on a journey across the cemetery during the show where they’ll learn more about many of the location’s permanent residents—many with ties to the Philharmonic itself including Leonard Bernstein.



Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Condon

The program is mainly outdoors and runs for about two hours. You can read more about the experience, as well as the mandatory safety protocols involved here. Other upcoming highlights of the season include the post July Fourth America/Beautiful and appropriately Halloween-adjacent Fauré: Requiem.