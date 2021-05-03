These bars have great deals to celebrate the lifting of restrictions.

May will mark a major milestone for New York City—our bars and restaurants will finally shed their state-mandated curfew and resume business as usual.

That takes place on May 17, but before then, on Monday, May 3, patrons can actually sit at the bar again, instead of staying at a table far from the bartender and anyone else for that matter.

Being able to saddle up to a bar and chat with your bartender and bar back has always been a part of the drinking experience, and we've missed it. Who else can we spill our troubles to?

To celebrate, NYC's bars are offering deals and drink specials on Monday for patrons who come out. Sure, you might want to go say "hi" to your favorite bartender, but below are some great offers you might want to take advantage of.

RECOMMENDED: You won't have to order "Cuomo chips" with your drink anymore

Ainslie 76 Ainslie Street, Williamsburg

The Just a Drink special is a classic Eastern Sour (bourbon, lemon, orange, orgeat) for $10 from 5-7pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in addition to 4-7pm on Friday at any one of Ainslie's four bars at their expansive Italian restaurant, wine bar and biergarten.

Brooklyn Chop House 150 Nassau Street, FiDi

Open from 4-11pm daily, Brooklyn Chop House will celebrate the reopening of its bar seating with ice-cold frosé shots for $5 all night long at the bar on Monday.

Vida Verde 248 W. 55th Street, midtown

Opening on Monday at 4pm, Vida Verde kicks off Margarita Mondays with $10 margs with 10 flavors to choose from to celebrate all day.

American Brass 2-01 50th Avenue, Long Island City

It's happy hour all day, every day Wednesday-Sunday with beers for $7, house wines for $9 and cocktails including one aptly dubbed Bar Thyme! for $11.

Keat's 842 Second Avenue, Turtle Bay

Enjoy some socially distanced karaoke from 7pm to midnight, and from 6 to 10pm, Keat's is offering $4 domestic beers, $5 glasses of wines and $6 house cocktails.

Tuttles Bar & Grill 735 2nd Avenue, Murray Hill

Enjoy $1 oysters and $5 margaritas and house cocktails all evening on Monday as well as $9.95 entrees. The menu is here.

Fiona’s Brooklyn 562 Flatbush Ave., Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Fiona's is offering the "Parkside," which is a bottle of High Life and a shot of Heaven Hill bourbon for $8, and its signature cocktail "The Peacock," which is served in a ceramic Peacock glass and is on special for $14.

Hudson Hound, 575 Hudson Street, West Village

Hudson Hound is offering an Aperol spritz for $8 and a pint of Guinness and four Oysters for $15.

Houndstooth Pub, 520 Eighth Avenue, midtown

Get a free shot with any beer at the bar.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

