Over the last decade, the vast majority of nonfiction Oscar nominees—and nine out of 10 feature winners—have stopped off at DOC NYC before continuing their red carpet tours. This isn’t exactly a surprise, considering that the 14-year-old event is now the biggest documentary film festival in the country. But it does make things awfully easy for anyone who wants to get a jump on awards season. Even more convenient? Lots of this year’s entries can be seen on the big screen or from the comfort of your couch. While the in-person festival runs from November 8-16, many of the films will also be available online through November 26.

Nonfiction films often tend to tackle big issues, but right now they may feel even more impactful than ever. “The films in this year’s program,” says artistic director Jaie Laplante, “reassure us that problems can be addressed, that human creativity and kindness can find a way forward through the darkness, that connection remains possible and that hope for better times is palpable.” You’ll find this admirable mission throughout nearly two dozen thematic sections, which focus on subjects ranging from international to local, universal to intimate.

And yes, choosing among 243 films can be, as Laplante notes, “a lot to wrap your head around.” So you may want to start with the prestigious, buzz-heavy Short List and Winner’s Circle sections, which hold many of the likeliest nominees. Here you’ll find the North Korean escapees of Beyond Utopia, Estonian secret-sharers in Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, and Indigenous activists from Lakota Nation vs. United States. American Symphony tracks a year in the life of musician Jon Batiste, and Kokomo City profiles Black transgender sex workers in New York and Atlanta. The current front-runner, though, may be Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days in Mariupol, a searing account of life inside a city at war.

Photograph: AP, Mstyslav Chernov | A still from 20 Days in Mariupol

Many of the above are already streaming or will be released this season. But one of the great advantages of attending a festival screening is the chance to hear directly from filmmakers. And it’s nice to know that the excitement is mutual. Nicole Newnham directed the Short List entry The Disappearance of Shere Hite, about a once-famous feminist sexologist, and is already looking forward to talking with viewers after her doc screens. “There is nothing like a festival Q&A, with engaged audiences and time to really hear and feel [their] response to the film,” she says. “It’s the most deeply satisfying experience for an artist.” (Filmmaker Q&A sessions tend to happen immediately after a film’s first screening, so plan accordingly.)

Although the major award contenders will be among the most popular titles, there are literally hundreds of other docs worth checking out. Among the likeliest crowd-pleasers are The Contestant, in which an aspiring Japanese comedian finds himself on a real-life Truman Show; Lucha: A Wrestling Tale, about girls on a Bronx high school wrestling team; and No One Asked You, which follows Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead across the country as she supports reproductive rights.

There are also several new works from high-profile filmmakers, including Errol Morris, who profiles author John Le Carre in The Pigeon Tunnel, and Wim Wenders, who uses 3D camerawork to celebrate artist Anselm Kiefer in the aptly titled Anselm. In fact, there are bios aplenty, so take your pick: The Lady Bird Diaries, Little Richard: I Am Everything, Merchant Ivory, Shari & Lamb Chop, Candace Parker: Unapologetic, and Liv Ullmann: A Road Less Travelled cover their celebrated subjects with a satisfying range of approaches. And A Disturbance in the Force is just for fun, as long as your idea of fun includes one of the most misguided moments in franchise history: 1978’s Star Wars Holiday Special.

Photograph: courtesy of Clair Titley | A still from The Contestant

Finally, save room for some shorts: you won’t find a better collection anywhere. The Louder than Words program gathers brief but mighty stories from the Middle East, South Asia, and Eastern Europe; The Kids Are Alright checks in on children and adolescents (and their adults) across the U.S.; and New Beginnings captures people as they balance anxiety, excitement, and anticipation while standing on the edge of their own future—emotions surely shared by many of the gifted filmmakers at this year’s festival.

DOC NYC 2023 runs from November 8-16 at the IFC Center, the SVA Theatre, and the Village East. Additional online screenings for a number of films will run through November 26. Tickets and schedules for online and in-person events are available at www.docnyc.net.