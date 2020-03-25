The best free New York Public Library books to check out right now

With more than 30,000 titles available to download from the New York Public Library's e-reader SimplyE, it can be hard to know which books are worth your while.

We're here to help! Using the NYPL librarian's recommendations from their "125 Books We Love" list (which celebrates the library's 125th year), their winter recommendations, and a list of titles they say will help you get back into reading, we've come up with eight books you'll want to add to your reading round-up and download to your kindle or phone.

The only requirement is that you need to be a New York City resident with a library card, which you can apply for on SimplyE.