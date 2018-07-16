The best Prime Day deals for New Yorkers

It's Monday, and it's Amazon Prime Day, which makes it an unbeatable day to surreptitiously online shop at your desk. We gathered some of the best items on sale that New Yorkers will actually want to buy. The sale, exclusively for Prime members, starts at 3pm EST July 16 and goes for 36 hours. Get 'em while you can!

Kindle E-reader—$49.99 (38% off)

For the bookworms that are already lugging enough heavy things around the city without that new 600-page hardback novel.

Fire TV stick and Echo Dot combo—$44.98 (50% off)

Because none of us have cable and you've been wanting to talk to Alexa anyways. The Fire TV stick itself is $15 and the Dot is $30, if you'd rather buy them separately.

Petcube Play Pet camera with interactive laser toy—$150.97 (24% off)

So you can stalk your pet and even run it around the room with a laser even when you're not around.

S'well vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle—$29.50 (16% off)

Help banish single-use plastics and carry this bottle that will keep your liquids hot or cold for hours wherever you go. Ooh, and the color's called "Supernova."

Anker portable charger—$30.79 (36% off)

Charges iPhones, iPads, Galaxies and more multiple times from a single charge up. Aren't you sick of having to beg bartenders to let you plug in?

Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 on Blu-Ray—$74.99 (67% off)

As far as I know I'm the only New Yorker who doesn't watch this show. You're welcome!

Keurig K-Cafe coffe, latte, cappuccino and espresso maker with 24 K-pods—$119.19 (60% off)

You may not own that shirt that says, "Don't talk to me before I've had my coffee," but, it you.

Hoover T-Series WindTunnel vacuum—$129.40 (14% off)

Because New Yorkers don't often keep shoeless apartments.

Poo-Pourri toilet spray—$12.19 (18% off) On sale at 7:40pm

If you've used this, you probably love it, and if you haven't, you're probably curious.

TaoTronics essential oils diffuser—$15.99 (41% off)

Get that room smellin' fresh, unlike the streets outside.

Pursonic 100% pure essential aromatherapy oils 6-pack—$11.95 (60% off)

Get your mind right with this affordable six-pack of essential oils, with scents including tea tree, orange, peppermint, eucalyptus, lemon grass and lavender.

Coleman RoadTrip 225 portable tabletop propane grill—$159.99 (Prime Day launch)

It's grilling season! Take yours with you to the backyard, your friend's place or the park to make any time burger time.

Senso bluetooth wireless headphones—$19.98 (80% off)

They've got a mic, an eight-hour battery and are made for the gym. Plus, they're noise cancelling to block out everyone on your commute.