The Bronx Zoo’s dazzling holiday lights are returning this November

New Yorkers could use a good ol' NYC tradition to look forward to this holiday season.

The city was buzzing last year when the Bronx Zoo decided to reinstate its beloved holiday light show for the first time since 2007.

Luckily, the Bronx Zoo’s striking seasonal celebration featuring animated lights and LED displays of safari animals from around the world is returning again this year.“2020 has been a trying year for all of us and has once again shown the resiliency of New York City and New Yorkers,” said Jim Breheny, Bronx Zoo Director and WCS Executive Vice President for Zoos & Aquarium. “The city has always been the center of the holiday universe, and The Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights will help bring a sense of normalcy to the city.”

This year’s experience will take place in a larger area in the zoo for ample room to social distance, and visitors can expect the zoo to have close to 50 more animal lanterns than last year, and five geographically representative lantern safaris from various corners of the world. Entertainment will include holiday-themed music, ice carvings, costumed characters, stilt walkers, souvenirs and seasonal treats like hot chocolate and s’mores.

Starting November 20, you can explore the grounds of the holiday lights festival at the Bronx Zoo. Holiday Lights will be on select dates from November 20 to January 10. All tickets to the show must be purchased in advance this year, and they're available to snag already here.

To keep fellow visitors safe, all tickets to the Holiday Lights are date-specific. While onsite, all attendees and staff are required to wear face coverings the entire time. The festival will also have one-way paths, contactless interactions and gatherings of any kind at entrances, exits, exhibits or in the middle of pathways are a no-no.

Most popular on Time Out

- An Upper West Side restaurant installed “space bubbles” for outdoor dining this fall

- This massive carbon-filtering tower could be the highest skyscraper in NYC

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming Mozart operas for free every night this week

- The 100 best movies of all time

- 12 of the best slices of pizza to get on the go

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Share the story