The Brooklyn Botanic Garden announces it’s aiming to reopen in July

If you've been feeling disconnected from nature while cooped up inside your apartment, you may have more outdoor lush space to explore this summer. Brooklyn's stunning 52-acre Brooklyn Botanic Garden could open at the start of July.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden confirmed with us in an email that they are "working with the city and state to assess when we can safely reopen with a current aim of opening July 1." On their closures page they also state that they "hope to reopen July 1, and if we are allowed and able to safely open sooner, we will."

The sprawling estate, which is made up of over 15 gardens with tens of thousands of blooming plants like roses, water-lilies and meadow flowers, provides an escape from concrete for many.

New York's beloved botanical gardens are the crown jewels of the city's outdoor spaces, but unlike parks, they were ordered to close under the state's PAUSE plan as they technically fall under sites for large gatherings.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden also had to cancel one of this city's most anticipated spring festivals this year, the Cherry Blossom Festival, that usually arrives at the end of April.

But, while closed, the Brooklyn staple has taken to online videos and photos to still invited folks to see their blooming garden, like this meditative nature walk video through their historic Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden. You can spot weeping Higan cherries beside the pond follow the path of camellias.

Most popular on Time Out

- The MTA could consider a reservation-only system for NYC’s subways and busses

- This Queens diner has transformed into a retro drive-in movie theater

- New York City is opening 12 more miles of streets

- Seventeen perfect Zoom backgrounds to spice up your next video call

- The best live theater to stream online today

Share the story