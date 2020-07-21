The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is officially reopening with limited capacity

NYC sure has a lot of concrete, which is why its few parks and urban gardens are prized destinations for New Yorkers to escape to lush, verdant landscape.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, the borough's stunning 52-acre green space, officially announced it's opening back up to the public on August 7. It's been closed under the state's PAUSE plan, as it technically fall under sites for large gatherings, unlike parks.

The sprawling estate is preparing for the public to explore the grounds again, made up of over 15 gardens with flowers, herbs, annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, and even fruits and veggies.

Botanical gardens are among the outdoor attractions allowed to welcome back New Yorkers during Phase 4 of reopening, along with zoos. All outdoor attractions are required to stay at 33 percent capacity.

To limit capacity, The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is requiring visitors to purchase tickets in advance (for three-hour time slots). Tickets will go on sale starting on July 27, and members will have first access to the garden as early as July 31, according to their website.

Once onsite, visitors can explore all outdoor spaces for up to three hours (indoor spaces like the café, garden shop, library, and conservatory remain closed). Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Keep in mind that all drinking fountains on the grounds will be covered through these times, so bring your own water to hydrate as the weather is heating up. Restrooms will also only be available at the Flatbush Avenue entrance and at the Visitor Center.

The garden's new hours are as follows: Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday (10am to 6pm); Thursday, Friday, Saturday (10am to 8:30pm).

For the uninitiated, previously the Garden had certain days where you could enter the grounds and pay what you wish. During the Garden’s opening weeks, free tickets will be available for all to explore, but they're asking folks to pay if you can.

