Luxury real estate for spring? Groundbreaking. An Upper East Side townhouse made iconic by the film The Devil Wears Prada has hit the market.

Staged as the residence to fictional Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), the 22-foot wide, Neo-Renaissance style townhome at 129 East 73rd Street is now listed by Modlin Group for $27,500,000.

We briefly see it in scenes like when Andy (Anne Hathaway) tiptoes in to deliver “the book.”

Built in 1907 and renovated in 2005, the six-story, single-family residence between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue offers about 12,000 square feet of living space, and the mansion also offers several private outdoor spaces. The entryway features a formal gallery, leading to an eat-in chef’s kitchen (a second kitchen in the home is available for prep and professionals) with a breakfast nook, and a parlor floor living room and dining room at the bottom of an elegant spiral staircase.

Modlin Group

Photograph: courtesy of Modlin Group

Photograph: courtesy of Modlin Group

Photograph: courtesy of the Modlin Group

Along with several bedrooms and bathrooms, this very fancy house offers countless amenities including working fireplaces, a gym, a washer and dryer, a custom basketball court, Juliet balconies, a recreation room, ample storage, floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, and a terrace equipped with a jacuzzi. Less than three blocks from Central Park, this dream home also collects $15,581 in monthly taxes.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the type of listing that typically hosts an open house, so you’ll need pre-approval before touring the palatial quarters (and probably have contacts like Demarchelier and Massimo). If someone turns the property into a Devil Wears Prada-themed Airbnb, perhaps we may be lucky enough to see inside, but for now, the photo gallery and perhaps a rewatch of the romcom will have to do.