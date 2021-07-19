A new fitness center in Manhattan is taking rock climbing to new heights.

The Cliffs at Harlem had its grand opening celebration this weekend at 256 W 125th St, just across from the Apollo Theater in Harlem, and is now open for those wishing to pay a visit to upper upper Manhattan.

The 15,000-square-foot space is now Manhattan’s largest rock climbing facility and features hundreds of climbs (refreshed weekly and state-of-the-art climbing training equipment. Among its offerings are campus boards, a tension board, and LED MoonBoard for customized training programs, cardio and strength training programs, yoga classes and a gear shop for indoor and outdoor climbing needs.

If you’re new to rock climbing, you can also head to the gym for some hands-on training. The Cliffs offer a range of classes and clinics led by industry experts for all experience levels. There are also opportunities to climb on real rock outside with The Cliffs Outdoors. A “Learn to Boulder” package is available to new climbers, which includes unlimited access to the facility, two intro classes and rental gear for one month all for $49.

“We are committed to providing the best possible climbing experience in an inclusive and welcoming environment,” said Mike Wolfert, Founder of The Cliffs. “We are excited to bring this amenity to Harlem and be an active part of the community. I’ve been climbing indoors and outdoors for a long time, and it is my passion to introduce this sport to new people,” said Wolfert.

The new gym joins two other Cliffs locations for bouldering and rock climbing in NYC: The Cliffs at LIC in Queens and The Cliffs at DUMBO in Brooklyn (which also has an outdoor bouldering wall.) There are also Cliffs locations in Westchester and Philadelphia, and a plan to open a new location in Gowanus later this year.