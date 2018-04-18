The Downton Abbey exhibit is celebrating the Royal Wedding in the most English way possible

We are now just one month away from the May 19 nuptials of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, and the stars are aligning (quite literally, actually, with the old-school romantic convergence of Venus in Cancer on that very day). For those of us anglophiles who can't make it to the U.K. to see the possible future Duke and Duchess of Sussex tie the knot, you can count on a whole slew of royal fan events going down in NYC.

Most appropriately,"Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" is going all out with matrimonial events this May, including lectures with experts on the royal line and on etiquette; specialty treats like scones with clotted cream; special giveaways; and a May 19 wedding soiree at the exhibition. The special viewing party goes for $215–$225 a head, and features and unlimited cocktail bar and fancy finger foods presented by footmen, butlers and a full staff.

"Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" runs daily through September. Tickets are $30 for standard viewings and for most special events, including royal-themed talks. You can view the full May schedule of special events here. Better study up on the Dowager Countess of Grantham's tips on etiquette.

